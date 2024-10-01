Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $23.00.
Several research firms have recently commented on IOVA. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, July 29th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a report on Monday, August 12th. StockNews.com raised Iovance Biotherapeutics to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their price objective on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 20th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Iovance Biotherapeutics Stock Performance
Shares of IOVA opened at $9.39 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.41. The stock has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.22 and a beta of 0.63. Iovance Biotherapeutics has a one year low of $3.21 and a one year high of $18.33.
Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.01. Iovance Biotherapeutics had a negative return on equity of 65.04% and a negative net margin of 1,343.27%. The firm had revenue of $31.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.47) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12969.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Iovance Biotherapeutics will post -1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Iovance Biotherapeutics
Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, develops and commercializes cell therapies using autologous tumor infiltrating lymphocyte for the treatment of metastatic melanoma and other solid tumor cancers in the United States. The company offers Amtagvi, a tumor-derived autologous T cell immunotherapy used to treat adult patients with unresectable or metastatic melanoma; and Proleukin, an interleukin-2 product for the treatment of patients with metastatic renal cell carcinoma.
See Also
