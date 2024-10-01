Intact Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:IFCZF) Short Interest Up 11.9% in September

Intact Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:IFCZF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 854,900 shares, a growth of 11.9% from the August 31st total of 764,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 81.4 days.

Intact Financial Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS IFCZF opened at $188.84 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $183.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $171.95. Intact Financial has a 1 year low of $137.90 and a 1 year high of $189.71.

Get Intact Financial alerts:

About Intact Financial

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers insurance, such as personal auto which provides coverage from accidents, third party liability, and physical damage; personal property which provides protection for homes and contents from risks, including fire, theft, vandalism, water damages, other damages, and personal liability; and commercial line and specialty line insurance which provides commercial auto, property, and liability coverages.

Receive News & Ratings for Intact Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intact Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.