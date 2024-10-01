Intact Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:IFCZF) Short Interest Up 11.9% in September

Intact Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:IFCZF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 854,900 shares, a growth of 11.9% from the August 31st total of 764,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 81.4 days.
Intact Financial Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS IFCZF opened at $188.84 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $183.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $171.95. Intact Financial has a 1 year low of $137.90 and a 1 year high of $189.71.
About Intact Financial
