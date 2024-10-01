Fanhua Inc. (NASDAQ:FANH) Short Interest Up 12.6% in September

Fanhua Inc. (NASDAQ:FANH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 278,900 shares, a growth of 12.6% from the August 31st total of 247,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 315,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Fanhua Stock Performance

FANH stock opened at $1.42 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $80.52 million, a P/E ratio of 1.95 and a beta of -0.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.35 and its 200 day moving average is $2.54. Fanhua has a 52 week low of $1.04 and a 52 week high of $7.54.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Fanhua from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Fanhua stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Fanhua Inc. (NASDAQ:FANH – Free Report) by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 466,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,383 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.82% of Fanhua worth $930,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 26.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Fanhua

Fanhua Inc, together with its subsidiary, distributes insurance products in China. It operates through two segments, Insurance Agency and Claims Adjusting. The Insurance Agency segment provides property and casualty insurance products that primarily include individual accident, travel, homeowner, and indemnity medical insurance products; and life insurance products, such as individual health, individual whole life, individual term life, individual endowment life, and individual annuity, as well as participating insurance products.

