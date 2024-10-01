EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) Short Interest Update

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,580,000 shares, a decrease of 11.0% from the August 31st total of 2,900,000 shares. Approximately 3.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 577,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.5 days.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Tonya L. Mater sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total value of $46,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 42,710 shares in the company, valued at $1,964,660. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Tonya L. Mater sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total value of $46,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 42,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,964,660. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Gwendolyn Mary Johnson sold 592 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.82, for a total transaction of $25,941.44. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,279.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On EPR Properties

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in EPR Properties by 2.8% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 54,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in EPR Properties by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,366,416 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $482,504,000 after acquiring an additional 109,144 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in EPR Properties by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,134,354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,153,000 after acquiring an additional 21,900 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its position in EPR Properties by 47.1% in the first quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 78,854 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,347,000 after acquiring an additional 25,259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in EPR Properties by 93.9% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 89,195 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,321,000 after acquiring an additional 43,190 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.66% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James upgraded EPR Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised EPR Properties from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of EPR Properties from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of EPR Properties from $42.50 to $47.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on EPR Properties from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.06.

EPR Properties Stock Performance

Shares of EPR stock opened at $49.02 on Tuesday. EPR Properties has a 12 month low of $39.65 and a 12 month high of $50.26. The company has a current ratio of 11.12, a quick ratio of 11.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.15 and a beta of 1.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $46.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.21.

EPR Properties Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $3.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.98%. EPR Properties’s payout ratio is currently 168.47%.

About EPR Properties

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) is the leading diversified experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues that create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

