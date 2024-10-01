Athabasca Oil Co. (OTCMKTS:ATHOF) Short Interest Update

Athabasca Oil Co. (OTCMKTS:ATHOF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,624,900 shares, an increase of 13.2% from the August 31st total of 8,504,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,060,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 9.1 days.

Athabasca Oil Trading Up 0.7 %

Athabasca Oil stock opened at $3.55 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.77. Athabasca Oil has a 1 year low of $2.46 and a 1 year high of $4.19.

Athabasca Oil Company Profile

Athabasca Oil Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and production of thermal and light oil resource plays in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin in Alberta, Canada. It operates through Thermal Oil and Light Oil segments. The company's principal properties are in the Greater Kaybob areas near the Town of Fox Creek in northwestern Alberta; and the Leismer/Corner, Hangingstone, and Dover West projects located in the Athabasca region of northeastern Alberta.

