Athabasca Oil Co. (OTCMKTS:ATHOF) Short Interest Update

Athabasca Oil Co. (OTCMKTS:ATHOF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,624,900 shares, an increase of 13.2% from the August 31st total of 8,504,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,060,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 9.1 days.
Athabasca Oil Trading Up 0.7 %
Athabasca Oil stock opened at $3.55 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.77. Athabasca Oil has a 1 year low of $2.46 and a 1 year high of $4.19.
Athabasca Oil Company Profile
