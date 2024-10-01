A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK) Short Interest Down 8.0% in September

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,560,000 shares, a decline of 8.0% from the August 31st total of 3,870,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 360,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 9.9 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMRK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of A-Mark Precious Metals from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com raised shares of A-Mark Precious Metals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.33.

A-Mark Precious Metals Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of AMRK opened at $44.16 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.55 and a beta of -0.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 1.63. A-Mark Precious Metals has a fifty-two week low of $23.14 and a fifty-two week high of $47.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $39.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.71.

A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.59). The business had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.64 billion. A-Mark Precious Metals had a return on equity of 13.28% and a net margin of 0.68%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that A-Mark Precious Metals will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

A-Mark Precious Metals Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 8th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 8th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. A-Mark Precious Metals’s payout ratio is 24.54%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Gregory N. Roberts sold 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.44, for a total transaction of $999,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 28,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,281,498.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Gregory N. Roberts sold 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.44, for a total transaction of $999,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,202 shares in the company, valued at $1,281,498.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael R. Wittmeyer sold 25,841 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.35, for a total transaction of $1,146,048.35. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 292,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,973,927.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 110,316 shares of company stock valued at $4,911,036. 23.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On A-Mark Precious Metals

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in A-Mark Precious Metals by 99.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 34,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after buying an additional 17,023 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in A-Mark Precious Metals during the 1st quarter valued at $712,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in A-Mark Precious Metals during the 4th quarter valued at $714,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in A-Mark Precious Metals by 359.3% during the 2nd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 82,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,657,000 after buying an additional 64,221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koss Olinger Consulting LLC bought a new stake in A-Mark Precious Metals during the 2nd quarter valued at $535,000. 75.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A-Mark Precious Metals Company Profile

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals trading company. It operates through three segments: Wholesale Sales & Ancillary Services, Direct-to-Consumer, and Secured Lending. The Wholesale Sales & Ancillary Services segment sells gold, silver, platinum, and palladium in the form of bars, plates, powders, wafers, grains, ingots, and coins.

