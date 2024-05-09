Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOWL) to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of ($0.40) Per Share, HC Wainwright Forecasts

Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOWL – Free Report) – Stock analysts at HC Wainwright dropped their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Werewolf Therapeutics in a research note issued on Monday, May 6th. HC Wainwright analyst A. Maldonado now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.40) for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.30). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Werewolf Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.38) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Werewolf Therapeutics’ Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.36) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.52) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.91) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($1.11) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($1.89) EPS and FY2028 earnings at ($1.34) EPS.

Werewolf Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HOWL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.10. Werewolf Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 36.43% and a negative net margin of 256.33%. The business had revenue of $1.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 million.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Werewolf Therapeutics in a report on Monday. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Werewolf Therapeutics in a research note on Monday.

Shares of NASDAQ:HOWL opened at $5.48 on Thursday. Werewolf Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.57 and a fifty-two week high of $8.19. The company has a quick ratio of 7.14, a current ratio of 7.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.73. The company has a market cap of $237.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.03 and a beta of 0.71.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Werewolf Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $172,000. PFM Health Sciences LP boosted its position in Werewolf Therapeutics by 35.6% during the 4th quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP now owns 3,468,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,387,000 after purchasing an additional 909,895 shares during the period. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Werewolf Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $87,000. Certuity LLC purchased a new position in Werewolf Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Financial Perspectives Inc lifted its stake in shares of Werewolf Therapeutics by 80.0% during the fourth quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc now owns 6,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. 64.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics engineered to stimulate the body's immune system for the treatment of cancer. The company, through its proprietary PREDATOR platform, designs conditionally activated molecules that stimulate adaptive and innate immunity for addressing the limitations of conventional proinflammatory immune therapies.

