Summit Trail Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

Summit Trail Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Free Report) by 9.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 930 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 98 shares during the quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in EPAM Systems by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 15,488 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,605,000 after buying an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in EPAM Systems by 64.6% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 326 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. acquired a new position in shares of EPAM Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $231,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,328 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,476,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. 91.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at EPAM Systems

In other EPAM Systems news, SVP Sergey Yezhkov sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.04, for a total transaction of $2,416,320.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,857,050.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Sergey Yezhkov sold 8,000 shares of EPAM Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.04, for a total transaction of $2,416,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,857,050.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Lawrence F. Solomon sold 5,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.00, for a total transaction of $1,637,100.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,707,802. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,820 shares of company stock valued at $5,101,117. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

EPAM Systems Price Performance

EPAM Systems stock opened at $249.20 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $271.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $273.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.79 and a current ratio of 4.79. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $197.99 and a 1 year high of $317.50. The company has a market capitalization of $14.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.58 and a beta of 1.46.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The information technology services provider reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.24. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 15.53% and a net margin of 8.89%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.71 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EPAM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Mizuho raised their price objective on EPAM Systems from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $315.00 to $265.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $288.00 to $301.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on EPAM Systems from $295.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $315.60.

EPAM Systems Company Profile

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, performance tuning, deployment, maintenance, and support services.

