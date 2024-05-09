Summit Trail Advisors LLC Acquires 248 Shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report) by 13.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,070 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $270,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Naples Money Management LLC acquired a new position in Yum! Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Bfsg LLC bought a new position in Yum! Brands in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yum! Brands during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Yum! Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. 82.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Yum! Brands alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. TD Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Yum! Brands from $145.00 to $141.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Yum! Brands from $134.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut Yum! Brands from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $150.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.53.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP David Eric Russell sold 9,919 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.63, for a total transaction of $1,285,799.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,419,025.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Paget Leonard Alves sold 6,309 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.19, for a total value of $859,222.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP David Eric Russell sold 9,919 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.63, for a total transaction of $1,285,799.97. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,419,025.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,373 shares of company stock worth $4,087,920 in the last quarter. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Yum! Brands Stock Up 0.8 %

YUM opened at $136.96 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $138.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $131.92. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $115.53 and a twelve month high of $143.20. The stock has a market cap of $38.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.28, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.07.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The restaurant operator reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.05). Yum! Brands had a net margin of 22.92% and a negative return on equity of 18.64%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Yum! Brands Profile

(Free Report)

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division segments. It also operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Yum! Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum! Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.