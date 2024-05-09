Stefano R. Gaggini Sells 1,021 Shares of Radius Recycling, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS) Stock

Radius Recycling, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS – Get Free Report) CFO Stefano R. Gaggini sold 1,021 shares of Radius Recycling stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.57, for a total transaction of $18,959.97. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 76,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,416,055.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Radius Recycling Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ RDUS opened at $17.62 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Radius Recycling, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.84 and a 12 month high of $36.64. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.59. The stock has a market cap of $493.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.73 and a beta of 1.64.

Radius Recycling (NASDAQ:RDUS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 4th. The basic materials company reported ($1.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.09) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $621.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $626.35 million. Radius Recycling had a negative net margin of 2.28% and a negative return on equity of 1.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Radius Recycling, Inc. will post -3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Radius Recycling Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 19th. Radius Recycling’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -32.89%.

RDUS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Radius Recycling from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of Radius Recycling from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Radius Recycling

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Radius Recycling in the 1st quarter worth $236,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Radius Recycling during the first quarter worth $367,000. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Radius Recycling during the first quarter worth $2,363,000. Susquehanna Portfolio Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Radius Recycling during the first quarter worth $324,000. Finally, Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Radius Recycling during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,226,000. 78.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Radius Recycling

Radius Recycling, Inc recycles ferrous and nonferrous metal, and manufactures finished steel products worldwide. The company acquires, processes, and recycles salvaged vehicles, rail cars, home appliances, industrial machinery, manufacturing scrap, and construction and demolition scrap. It offers recycled ferrous metal, a feedstock used in the production of finished steel products; and nonferrous products, including mixed metal joint products recovered from the shredding process, such as zorba, zurik, aluminum, copper, stainless steel, nickel, brass, titanium, lead, and high temperature alloys.

Featured Articles

