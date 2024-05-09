Spire Wealth Management Sells 581 Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Spire Wealth Management cut its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 8.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,297 shares of the company’s stock after selling 581 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $723,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DVY. TCG Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 30.7% during the fourth quarter. TCG Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after buying an additional 1,026 shares in the last quarter. Resolute Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Resolute Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 6,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $755,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $225,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $483,000. Finally, Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. raised its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 30,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,609,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. 46.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ DVY opened at $122.90 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $119.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $115.63. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $102.66 and a 12 month high of $123.43. The company has a market cap of $18.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 0.87.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $0.9976 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $3.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

