Spire Wealth Management Has $949,000 Stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Spire Wealth Management trimmed its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Free Report) by 12.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,554 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,263 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $949,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IJJ. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 2,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp increased its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 22,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,292,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 10,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 8,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $863,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 30.0% during the 4th quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJJ opened at $115.11 on Thursday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $92.79 and a 1 year high of $118.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.83 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $113.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.86.

About iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

