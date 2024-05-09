Polkadot (DOT) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $190.95 Million

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on May 9th. During the last week, Polkadot has traded down 3.6% against the dollar. Polkadot has a market capitalization of $9.82 billion and $190.95 million worth of Polkadot was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Polkadot coin can currently be purchased for approximately $6.81 or 0.00011165 BTC on exchanges.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000485 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000013 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000017 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.
Polkadot Coin Profile
Polkadot launched on August 18th, 2020. Polkadot’s total supply is 1,437,953,431 coins and its circulating supply is 1,442,987,893 coins. Polkadot’s official Twitter account is @polkadot and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Polkadot is https://reddit.com/r/polkadot and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Polkadot’s official website is polkadot.network. Polkadot’s official message board is forum.polkadot.network.
Polkadot Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polkadot directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Polkadot should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Polkadot using one of the exchanges listed above.
