Northland Capmk Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO)

The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Northland Capmk upped their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of The GEO Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, May 8th. Northland Capmk analyst G. Gibas now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.26 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.25. The consensus estimate for The GEO Group’s current full-year earnings is $1.01 per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for The GEO Group’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.27 EPS.

Separately, Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of The GEO Group from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday.

The GEO Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GEO opened at $13.62 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.03 and its 200 day moving average is $11.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The GEO Group has a fifty-two week low of $6.94 and a fifty-two week high of $16.31.

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $605.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $603.84 million. The GEO Group had a return on equity of 9.43% and a net margin of 4.72%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The GEO Group

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of GEO. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in The GEO Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of The GEO Group by 399.6% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,852 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 3,081 shares in the last quarter. Tidemark LLC bought a new position in shares of The GEO Group in the fourth quarter worth $71,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of The GEO Group by 47.8% in the fourth quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 6,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Privium Fund Management UK Ltd bought a new stake in shares of The GEO Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $109,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other The GEO Group news, CFO Shayn P. March sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $37,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,830 shares in the company, valued at $1,017,450. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

The GEO Group Company Profile

The GEO Group, Inc (NYSE: GEO) engages in ownership, leasing, and management of secure facilities, processing centers, and community-based reentry facilities in the United States, Australia, the United Kingdom, and South Africa. The company also provides secure facility management services, including the provision of security, administrative, rehabilitation, education, and food services; reentry services, such as temporary housing, programming, employment assistance, and other services; electronic monitoring and supervision services; and transportation services; as well as designs, constructs, and finances new facilities through projects.

