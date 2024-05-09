Kava (KAVA) Trading Down 1.3% This Week

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on May 9th. One Kava token can now be bought for $0.65 or 0.00001059 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Kava has traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar. Kava has a market cap of $698.76 million and approximately $10.29 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $33.93 or 0.00055658 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.02 or 0.00011513 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.86 or 0.00019458 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.94 or 0.00014668 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00003528 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000304 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.75 or 0.00007776 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Kava Token Profile

Kava uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 5th, 2019. Kava’s total supply is 1,082,856,257 tokens. Kava’s official message board is medium.com/kava-labs. The Reddit community for Kava is https://reddit.com/r/kava_platform/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Kava’s official Twitter account is @kava_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Kava’s official website is www.kava.io.

Buying and Selling Kava

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava is a decentralized finance (DeFi) platform built on the Cosmos blockchain. Its aim is to provide a range of DeFi services to users, including yield farming, borrowing and lending, and governance, all while ensuring security, transparency, and decentralization. Kava uses the Tendermint consensus algorithm and has a feature called “Hard Protocol” that enables users to borrow and lend cryptocurrencies.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kava should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kava using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

