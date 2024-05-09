iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) Shares Purchased by Summit Trail Advisors LLC

Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,772 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 104 shares during the quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 275.7% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 37.0% in the fourth quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF stock opened at $155.30 on Thursday. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $124.97 and a 1 year high of $159.81. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $152.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $147.85. The company has a market capitalization of $12.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 1.17.

About iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.