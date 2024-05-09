Didier Papadopoulos Sells 2,587 Shares of Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY) Stock

Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY – Get Free Report) insider Didier Papadopoulos sold 2,587 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.50, for a total value of $14,228.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 73,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $405,333.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

On Wednesday, April 3rd, Didier Papadopoulos sold 11,362 shares of Joby Aviation stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.96, for a total value of $56,355.52.

On Monday, March 18th, Didier Papadopoulos sold 3,267 shares of Joby Aviation stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.13, for a total transaction of $16,759.71.

On Friday, March 15th, Didier Papadopoulos sold 4,217 shares of Joby Aviation stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.12, for a total transaction of $21,591.04.

Shares of JOBY opened at $4.88 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.02 and a beta of 2.04. Joby Aviation, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.30 and a fifty-two week high of $11.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.11 and a 200 day moving average of $5.70.

Joby Aviation last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $0.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $0.05 million. Joby Aviation's revenue for the quarter was down 97.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.16) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Joby Aviation, Inc. will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in Joby Aviation by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 56,320,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,531,000 after purchasing an additional 5,267,436 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Joby Aviation by 20.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,130,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,143,000 after buying an additional 5,819,837 shares in the last quarter. 8VC GP I LLC bought a new position in shares of Joby Aviation in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $95,727,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Joby Aviation by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,818,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,394,000 after acquiring an additional 64,404 shares during the period. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Joby Aviation by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,404,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,643,000 after purchasing an additional 227,331 shares in the last quarter. 45.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Joby Aviation from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $7.67.

Joby Aviation, Inc, a vertically integrated air mobility company, engages in building an electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft optimized to deliver air transportation as a service. The company intends to build an aerial ridesharing service, as well as developing an application-based platform that will enable consumers to book rides.

