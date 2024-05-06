Dyne Therapeutics’ (DYN) Outperform Rating Reaffirmed at Oppenheimer

Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by Oppenheimer in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $47.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 80.21% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on DYN. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Dyne Therapeutics in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Dyne Therapeutics from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of Dyne Therapeutics in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Dyne Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Dyne Therapeutics from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.75.

Shares of NASDAQ DYN opened at $26.08 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.57 and a beta of 1.00. Dyne Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $6.40 and a twelve month high of $30.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.57.

Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported ($1.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.92) by ($0.17). As a group, research analysts predict that Dyne Therapeutics will post -3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Wildon Farwell sold 1,585 shares of Dyne Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.70, for a total transaction of $40,734.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 151,590 shares in the company, valued at $3,895,863. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Dyne Therapeutics news, Director Jason P. Rhodes sold 169,539 shares of Dyne Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.72, for a total value of $3,851,926.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,815,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $154,858,724.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Wildon Farwell sold 1,585 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.70, for a total transaction of $40,734.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 151,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,895,863. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,875,432 shares of company stock worth $44,368,530 over the last three months. 20.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Dyne Therapeutics

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Dyne Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Dyne Therapeutics by 58.5% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 3,092 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Dyne Therapeutics by 95.7% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 9,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 4,552 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Dyne Therapeutics by 355.6% in the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 5,541 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 10.7% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,476 shares in the last quarter. 96.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dyne Therapeutics Company Profile

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage muscle disease company, operates as a biotechnology company that focuses on advancing therapeutics for genetically driven muscle diseases in the United States. It is developing a portfolio of muscle disease therapeutics, including programs in myotonic dystrophy type 1; duchenne muscular dystrophy; and facioscapulohumeral dystrophy, as well as rare skeletal muscle, and cardiac and metabolic muscle diseases using its FORCE platform that delivers disease-modifying therapeutics.

