Savant Capital LLC Has $839,000 Holdings in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Savant Capital LLC decreased its position in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 350 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $839,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IRM. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 315.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,012,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $179,079,000 after purchasing an additional 2,286,711 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 60.9% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,086,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $285,960,000 after acquiring an additional 1,546,592 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 214.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,727,813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $103,744,000 after acquiring an additional 1,178,754 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Iron Mountain by 49.7% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,243,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $192,822,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077,339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Iron Mountain by 59.1% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,081,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $145,879,000 after purchasing an additional 772,988 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.13% of the company’s stock.

Iron Mountain Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of Iron Mountain stock opened at $75.34 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 114.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.87. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 12-month low of $52.81 and a 12-month high of $82.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 674.63.

Iron Mountain Announces Dividend

Iron Mountain ( NYSE:IRM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.48). Iron Mountain had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 282.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 17th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 393.95%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IRM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Iron Mountain from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Barclays raised their price objective on Iron Mountain from $79.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Iron Mountain from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Iron Mountain from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.80.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Edward Baker-Greene sold 4,941 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.94, for a total transaction of $360,396.54. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $245,443.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Edward Baker-Greene sold 4,941 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.94, for a total transaction of $360,396.54. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,365 shares in the company, valued at $245,443.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Daniel Borges sold 996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $79,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,095 shares in the company, valued at $247,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 162,124 shares of company stock valued at $12,563,361. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

About Iron Mountain

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in information management services. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 240,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain serves to protect and elevate the power of our customers' work. Through a range of offerings including digital transformation, data centers, secure records storage, information management, asset lifecycle management, secure destruction and art storage and logistics, Iron Mountain helps businesses bring light to their dark data, enabling customers to unlock value and intelligence from their stored digital and physical assets at speed and with security, while helping them meet their environmental goals.

