Savant Capital LLC Cuts Holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Savant Capital LLC trimmed its position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 86,969 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 6,831 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $1,060,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in Ford Motor by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 26,197 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 5,441 shares during the last quarter. Steele Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Ford Motor during the 4th quarter valued at $242,000. Investment House LLC lifted its position in Ford Motor by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. Investment House LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 2,950 shares during the last quarter. Choreo LLC raised its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 32,397 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 1,908 shares during the period. Finally, Gilbert & Cook Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 46,670 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $569,000 after acquiring an additional 1,836 shares during the last quarter. 58.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ford Motor news, CAO Mark Kosman sold 26,898 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.53, for a total value of $337,031.94. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $88,988.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ford Motor Price Performance

Shares of F opened at $12.42 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.35 billion, a PE ratio of 12.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.80. Ford Motor has a 1-year low of $9.63 and a 1-year high of $15.42.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $42.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.93 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 17.63% and a net margin of 2.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 8th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.83%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.86%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on F. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Friday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Barclays boosted their price target on Ford Motor from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Ford Motor from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Ford Motor from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Ford Motor from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ford Motor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.74.

Ford Motor Profile

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

