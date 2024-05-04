PPL (NYSE:PPL) Price Target Increased to $28.00 by Analysts at Mizuho

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Mizuho from $27.00 to $28.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

PPL has been the subject of several other research reports. StockNews.com downgraded PPL from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday. Argus raised shares of PPL from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of PPL from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Bank of America lifted their target price on PPL from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of PPL from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PPL presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $32.27.

PPL stock opened at $28.09 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. PPL has a 1-year low of $22.20 and a 1-year high of $28.93. The company has a market cap of $20.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.81.

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 billion. PPL had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 8.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that PPL will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th were paid a $0.2575 dividend. This is a boost from PPL’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $1.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. PPL’s payout ratio is 100.00%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in PPL by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 345,714 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,145,000 after acquiring an additional 60,577 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. increased its position in shares of PPL by 4.0% in the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 97,392 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,295,000 after purchasing an additional 3,788 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in PPL by 9.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 182,693 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,304,000 after purchasing an additional 15,866 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in PPL by 35.1% during the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 14,146 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 3,674 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Investment Advisors MI grew its stake in PPL by 7.1% during the third quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 34,792 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $820,000 after buying an additional 2,308 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.99% of the company’s stock.

PPL Corporation, an energy company, focuses on providing electricity and natural gas to approximately 3.6 million customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Kentucky Regulated, Pennsylvania Regulated, and Rhode Island Regulated. The company delivers electricity to customers in Pennsylvania, Kentucky, Virginia, and Rhode Island; delivers natural gas to customers in Kentucky and Rhode Island; and generates electricity from power plants in Kentucky.

