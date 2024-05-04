LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) Price Target Increased to $80.00 by Analysts at Mizuho

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Mizuho from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of LivaNova from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Barclays increased their target price on LivaNova from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of LivaNova in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on LivaNova from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, LivaNova presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $66.20.

Get LivaNova alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on LivaNova

LivaNova Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LIVN opened at $64.15 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $54.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 2.51. LivaNova has a one year low of $42.75 and a one year high of $64.36.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.28. LivaNova had a positive return on equity of 13.59% and a negative net margin of 2.68%. The business had revenue of $294.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $278.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that LivaNova will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of LivaNova

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LIVN. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in LivaNova during the 3rd quarter valued at $72,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of LivaNova during the third quarter worth about $91,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of LivaNova in the third quarter worth about $217,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new position in LivaNova during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in LivaNova in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $273,000. Institutional investors own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

LivaNova Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. The company operates through Cardiopulmonary, Neuromodulation, and Advanced Circulatory Support segments. The Cardiopulmonary segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including oxygenators, heart-lung machines, autotransfusion systems, perfusion tubing systems, cannulae, connect, and other related products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for LivaNova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LivaNova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.