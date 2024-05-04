FY2024 EPS Estimates for Viper Energy, Inc. Increased by Analyst (NASDAQ:VNOM)

Viper Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNOM – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Capital One Financial boosted their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Viper Energy in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 1st. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now anticipates that the oil and gas producer will post earnings per share of $2.16 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.09. The consensus estimate for Viper Energy’s current full-year earnings is $1.74 per share.

Get Viper Energy alerts:

Viper Energy (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.20. Viper Energy had a net margin of 24.24% and a return on equity of 8.38%. The company had revenue of $204.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. Viper Energy’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. TD Securities raised their target price on Viper Energy from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Viper Energy from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Viper Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Viper Energy from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Viper Energy in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.29.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on VNOM

Viper Energy Stock Performance

Shares of VNOM opened at $37.62 on Friday. Viper Energy has a 1 year low of $24.48 and a 1 year high of $41.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $37.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.34. The firm has a market cap of $6.65 billion, a PE ratio of 13.83 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 4.32 and a quick ratio of 4.32.

Viper Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a $0.59 dividend. This is a boost from Viper Energy’s previous None dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.9%. Viper Energy’s payout ratio is presently 39.71%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Viper Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $631,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Viper Energy by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 600,462 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $16,741,000 after acquiring an additional 70,815 shares in the last quarter. CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT lifted its position in Viper Energy by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT now owns 181,535 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,697,000 after acquiring an additional 28,800 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Viper Energy by 1.2% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,827,514 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $50,951,000 after acquiring an additional 21,977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Viper Energy in the third quarter worth about $1,747,000. Institutional investors own 87.72% of the company’s stock.

About Viper Energy

(Get Free Report)

Viper Energy, Inc owns and acquires mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin, North America. Viper Energy Partners GP LLC operates as the general partner of the company. The company was formerly known as Viper Energy Partners LP and changed its name to Viper Energy, Inc in November 2023.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Viper Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viper Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.