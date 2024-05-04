Cymat Technologies (CVE:CYM) Stock Price Up 2.9%

Shares of Cymat Technologies Ltd. (CVE:CYM – Get Free Report) traded up 2.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.19 and last traded at C$0.18. 15,030 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 41% from the average session volume of 25,435 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.18.

Cymat Technologies Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of C$11.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.25 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.18 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 901.89, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 0.35.

Cymat Technologies (CVE:CYM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 1st. The company reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$0.24 million during the quarter. Cymat Technologies had a negative net margin of 231.64% and a negative return on equity of 3,950.54%.

Cymat Technologies Company Profile

Cymat Technologies Ltd., a materials technology company, manufactures and sells stabilized aluminum foam (SAF) products worldwide. Its SAF products for use in architectural, blast mitigation, and energy absorption applications. The company also provides architectural materials under the Alusion brand name; and energy management and engineering-focused products under the SmartMetal brand name.

