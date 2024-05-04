Canuc Resources (CVE:CDA) Shares Up 5%

Canuc Resources Co. (CVE:CDA – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 5% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.11. Approximately 79,500 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 83% from the average daily volume of 43,388 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.

Canuc Resources Stock Up 5.0 %

The company has a current ratio of 10.00, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.03. The company has a market capitalization of C$16.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.50 and a beta of 1.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.10 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.11.

About Canuc Resources

Canuc Resources Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of natural resources and precious metals in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. It explores for silver, lead, gold, copper, and zinc deposits. The company holds interest in the San Javier Project located in the state of Sonora, Mexico.

