Truist Financial Corp Lowers Stock Position in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Truist Financial Corp trimmed its stake in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Free Report) by 7.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 41,084 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,536 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp owned about 0.08% of Zebra Technologies worth $11,229,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 60.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 149 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies in the third quarter valued at $59,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in Zebra Technologies by 104.0% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 357 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. 91.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Zebra Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Zebra Technologies from $312.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $315.00 price objective (up previously from $300.00) on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays started coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $292.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Zebra Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $337.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, April 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $310.64.

Zebra Technologies Stock Down 1.8 %

Zebra Technologies stock opened at $309.05 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.32 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $288.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $257.08. Zebra Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $194.59 and a twelve month high of $322.95.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.71. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 13.05%. Zebra Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.59 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 9.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Zebra Technologies

In related news, CAO Colleen M. O’sullivan sold 135 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.36, for a total value of $37,713.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,543 shares in the company, valued at $1,548,492.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Zebra Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking, and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers that produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers that produce images, which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; radio frequency identification device (RFID) printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for printers, including carrying cases, vehicle mounts, and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZBRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Zebra Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zebra Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.