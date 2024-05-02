Russell Investments Group Ltd. Buys 178,688 Shares of Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI – Free Report) by 11.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,808,159 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 178,688 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Gold Fields were worth $26,146,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Gold Fields by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 23,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Gold Fields by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 20,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 937 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Gold Fields by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 33,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after buying an additional 949 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Gold Fields by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 13,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 1,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gold Fields during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Institutional investors own 26.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Gold Fields from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. UBS Group cut shares of Gold Fields from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Gold Fields from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Gold Fields from $15.50 to $15.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.67.

Gold Fields Stock Up 1.4 %

Gold Fields stock opened at $16.39 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Gold Fields Limited has a 1-year low of $10.31 and a 1-year high of $18.97. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.78 and its 200 day moving average is $14.58.

Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.10. Equities research analysts anticipate that Gold Fields Limited will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gold Fields Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.1717 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Gold Fields’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.17. This represents a dividend yield of 2.5%.

Gold Fields Company Profile

Gold Fields Limited operates as a gold producer with reserves and resources in Chile, South Africa, Ghana, Canada, Australia, and Peru. It also explores for copper and silver deposits. The company was founded in 1887 and is based in Sandton, South Africa.

