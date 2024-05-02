Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 2,748 Shares of Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lowered its position in Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 544,748 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,748 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned 0.31% of Option Care Health worth $18,353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Option Care Health by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,319,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,981,000 after buying an additional 2,037,162 shares in the last quarter. Third Point LLC increased its position in Option Care Health by 55.7% during the 3rd quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 5,450,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,329,000 after buying an additional 1,950,659 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Option Care Health during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,239,000. Fiera Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of Option Care Health in the 3rd quarter worth $21,370,000. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Option Care Health by 49.5% in the 4th quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,792,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,373,000 after purchasing an additional 593,706 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Option Care Health alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on OPCH. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Option Care Health from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Option Care Health in a report on Wednesday, April 24th.

Option Care Health Stock Performance

OPCH stock opened at $29.89 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.22. Option Care Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.23 and a 1 year high of $35.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $31.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.45.

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Option Care Health had a return on equity of 18.92% and a net margin of 6.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Option Care Health, Inc. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Option Care Health

In related news, Director Harry M. Jansen Kraemer, Jr. bought 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $31.55 per share, for a total transaction of $1,104,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 269,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,503,608.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Option Care Health Profile

(Free Report)

Option Care Health, Inc offers home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. The company provides anti-infective therapies; home infusion services to treat heart failures; home parenteral nutrition and enteral nutrition support services for numerous acute and chronic conditions, such as stroke, cancer, and gastrointestinal diseases; immunoglobulin infusion therapies for the treatment of immune deficiencies; and treatments for chronic inflammatory disorders, including crohn's disease, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, ulcerative colitis, and other chronic inflammatory disorders.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Option Care Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Option Care Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.