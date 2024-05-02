Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA) Shares Acquired by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA – Free Report) (TSE:PPL) by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 764,136 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,044 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.14% of Pembina Pipeline worth $26,434,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 297,423 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $10,237,000 after purchasing an additional 55,136 shares during the last quarter. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline in the 4th quarter valued at $17,285,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,880,904 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $147,430,000 after buying an additional 180,798 shares during the period. Baskin Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc. now owns 196,108 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $6,749,000 after buying an additional 9,306 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,222,536 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $637,949,000 after buying an additional 351,266 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.37% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PBA shares. CIBC boosted their price objective on Pembina Pipeline from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. StockNews.com upgraded Pembina Pipeline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Pembina Pipeline from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.00.

Pembina Pipeline Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PBA opened at $34.70 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $35.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Pembina Pipeline Co. has a 1-year low of $28.15 and a 1-year high of $36.17. The company has a market cap of $20.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 1.20.

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA – Get Free Report) (TSE:PPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.34. Pembina Pipeline had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 19.43%. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. Analysts forecast that Pembina Pipeline Co. will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pembina Pipeline Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a $0.4944 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.70%. This is an increase from Pembina Pipeline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is presently 89.14%.

Pembina Pipeline Profile

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides energy transportation and midstream services. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 2.9 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, the ground storage capacity of 10 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

Further Reading

