Michael T. Prior Purchases 10,000 Shares of ATN International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNI) Stock

ATN International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNI – Get Free Report) Chairman Michael T. Prior purchased 10,000 shares of ATN International stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.88 per share, with a total value of $198,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now owns 523,026 shares in the company, valued at $10,397,756.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

ATN International Stock Up 5.7 %

ATNI opened at $20.16 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $312.08 million, a P/E ratio of -15.51 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $29.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.99. ATN International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.20 and a fifty-two week high of $41.03.

Get ATN International alerts:

ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The technology company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $198.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $192.07 million. ATN International had a negative return on equity of 1.17% and a negative net margin of 1.96%. On average, analysts anticipate that ATN International, Inc. will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

ATN International Cuts Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ATN International

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. ATN International’s payout ratio is -73.85%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in ATN International by 52.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 5,708 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 1,968 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of ATN International by 64.3% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,940 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of ATN International by 498.5% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,951 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625 shares during the last quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of ATN International by 27.6% during the 4th quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 19,266 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $751,000 after purchasing an additional 4,163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in shares of ATN International by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 595,703 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,215,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. 65.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ATNI shares. BWS Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of ATN International in a research report on Monday. Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price target (down previously from $40.00) on shares of ATN International in a report on Friday, April 26th.

View Our Latest Stock Report on ATN International

ATN International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ATN International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of digital infrastructure and communications services to residential, business, and government customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through International Telecom and US Telecom segments. The company offers mobile, data, voice, broadband, and fixed services; handsets and accessories; and wholesale roaming, long distance voice services, and site maintenance services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ATN International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATN International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.