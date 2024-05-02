Algoma Steel Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTL) Short Interest Down 6.2% in April

Algoma Steel Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,490,000 shares, a decrease of 6.2% from the March 31st total of 3,720,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 584,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.0 days.

Algoma Steel Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ASTL opened at $7.65 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $796.39 million, a PE ratio of 76.50 and a beta of 1.52. Algoma Steel Group has a 1 year low of $6.34 and a 1 year high of $10.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Get Algoma Steel Group alerts:

Algoma Steel Group (NASDAQ:ASTL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $452.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $453.22 million. Algoma Steel Group had a return on equity of 3.84% and a net margin of 2.05%. Analysts expect that Algoma Steel Group will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Algoma Steel Group Cuts Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Algoma Steel Group

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. Algoma Steel Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 200.00%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ASTL. MMCAP International Inc. SPC bought a new stake in Algoma Steel Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,364,000. Thomist Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Algoma Steel Group by 100.3% during the first quarter. Thomist Capital Management LP now owns 5,007,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,514,000 after acquiring an additional 2,508,133 shares during the period. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. boosted its holdings in Algoma Steel Group by 25.6% during the fourth quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 9,623,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,523,000 after acquiring an additional 1,959,530 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd bought a new stake in Algoma Steel Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $19,461,000. Finally, CastleKnight Management LP boosted its holdings in Algoma Steel Group by 123.0% during the fourth quarter. CastleKnight Management LP now owns 345,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,465,000 after acquiring an additional 190,600 shares during the period. 72.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Algoma Steel Group

(Get Free Report)

Algoma Steel Group Inc produces and sells steel products primarily in North America. The company provides flat/sheet steel products, including temper rolling, cold rolled, hot-rolled pickled and oiled products, floor plate, and cut-to-length products for the automotive industry, hollow structural product manufacturers, and the light manufacturing and transportation industries; and plate steel products that consist of rolled, hot-rolled, and heat-treated for use in the construction or manufacture of railcars, buildings, bridges, off-highway equipment, storage tanks, ships, and military applications.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Algoma Steel Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Algoma Steel Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.