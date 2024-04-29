NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Sold by Kovack Advisors Inc.

Kovack Advisors Inc. cut its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 15.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,460 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,507 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $514,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the third quarter worth $141,817,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 59.1% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,784,080 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $337,096,000 after purchasing an additional 2,148,205 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 7,999.6% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,173,459 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $132,016,000 after purchasing an additional 2,146,625 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 198,430,172 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,368,065,000 after purchasing an additional 1,956,153 shares during the period. Finally, AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $94,883,000. 78.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE NEE opened at $65.99 on Monday. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.15 and a 1-year high of $78.53. The business has a 50-day moving average of $60.85 and a 200-day moving average of $59.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $135.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.98, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.51.

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.11. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 27.62%. The company had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 27th were paid a $0.515 dividend. This is a boost from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 26th. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 56.13%.

NEE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on NextEra Energy from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America lifted their price objective on NextEra Energy from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on NextEra Energy from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $74.00 price target on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on NextEra Energy from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.50.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

