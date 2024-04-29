Kovack Advisors Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Kovack Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Free Report) by 61.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,219 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 10,025 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $555,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,151,359 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $157,092,000 after purchasing an additional 17,221 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 103.3% in the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,771,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $129,318,000 after buying an additional 900,000 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the third quarter worth about $102,900,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 4.4% in the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 627,917 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,850,000 after buying an additional 26,728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MBB Public Markets I LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 67.0% in the third quarter. MBB Public Markets I LLC now owns 514,411 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,562,000 after buying an additional 206,337 shares in the last quarter.

XBI stock opened at $83.49 on Monday. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 1 year low of $63.80 and a 1 year high of $103.52. The company has a market cap of $6.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $92.69 and a 200 day moving average of $84.82.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

