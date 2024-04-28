Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) Reaches New 52-Week High Following Dividend Announcement

Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday following a dividend announcement from the company. The company traded as high as $70.10 and last traded at $69.94, with a volume of 582898 shares. The stock had previously closed at $69.55.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Monday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. Warrior Met Coal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.48%.

Get Warrior Met Coal alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on HCC shares. UBS Group started coverage on Warrior Met Coal in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. B. Riley cut their price target on Warrior Met Coal from $89.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Warrior Met Coal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $60.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.60.

Warrior Met Coal Stock Up 0.8 %

The business has a 50 day moving average of $59.83 and a 200 day moving average of $57.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 7.24 and a quick ratio of 5.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.62 and a beta of 1.09.

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by ($0.67). Warrior Met Coal had a net margin of 28.55% and a return on equity of 28.99%. The firm had revenue of $363.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $393.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Warrior Met Coal, Inc. will post 6.83 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Warrior Met Coal

In related news, Director Alan H. Schumacher purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $58.15 per share, for a total transaction of $116,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,760,200.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Warrior Met Coal

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HCC. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Warrior Met Coal in the third quarter valued at $224,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in Warrior Met Coal in the third quarter valued at $433,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 27.0% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,000 after purchasing an additional 2,428 shares during the last quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc bought a new stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal during the third quarter worth $383,000. Finally, Kendall Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 27.6% during the third quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 13,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $708,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. 92.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Warrior Met Coal

(Get Free Report)

Warrior Met Coal, Inc produces and exports non-thermal metallurgical coal for the steel industry. It operates two underground mines located in Alabama. The company sells its metallurgical coal to a customer base of blast furnace steel producers located primarily in Europe, South America, and Asia. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a byproduct from coal production.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Warrior Met Coal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warrior Met Coal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.