OLD National Bancorp IN Has $258,000 Stake in Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC)

OLD National Bancorp IN decreased its position in Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,782 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 117 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Wintrust Financial were worth $258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WTFC. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in Wintrust Financial by 2,131.7% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 73,913 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,855,000 after purchasing an additional 70,601 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Wintrust Financial by 61.3% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 32,210 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,432,000 after purchasing an additional 12,243 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc increased its stake in Wintrust Financial by 24.6% in the third quarter. abrdn plc now owns 344,631 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,020,000 after purchasing an additional 68,042 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its stake in Wintrust Financial by 13.4% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 644,050 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,549,000 after purchasing an additional 75,994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wintrust Financial during the third quarter worth about $476,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.48% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Wintrust Financial from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Wintrust Financial in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Wintrust Financial from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Wintrust Financial from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Wintrust Financial from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Wintrust Financial news, insider Edward J. Wehmer sold 9,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.36, for a total value of $943,920.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 177,124 shares in the company, valued at $17,599,040.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Wintrust Financial news, insider Edward J. Wehmer sold 9,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.36, for a total value of $943,920.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 177,124 shares in the company, valued at $17,599,040.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Jeffrey D. Hahnfeld sold 588 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.88, for a total value of $57,553.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,410 shares in the company, valued at $333,770.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,309 shares of company stock valued at $1,023,730 over the last ninety days. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wintrust Financial Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of WTFC stock opened at $99.17 on Friday. Wintrust Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $58.12 and a 52-week high of $105.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.45. The company has a market capitalization of $6.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.26 and a beta of 1.21.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The bank reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.47. Wintrust Financial had a net margin of 17.86% and a return on equity of 13.09%. The firm had revenue of $604.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $577.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.80 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Wintrust Financial Co. will post 10.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Wintrust Financial

(Free Report)

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

Featured Stories

