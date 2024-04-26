Handelsbanken Fonder AB Has $4.43 Million Stake in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lowered its position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 348,256 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 8,155 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $4,430,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HBAN. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 208.2% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 72,404 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $753,000 after acquiring an additional 48,913 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 252,970 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,631,000 after acquiring an additional 14,146 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 51.0% during the 3rd quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 25,311 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 8,550 shares during the period. Czech National Bank lifted its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 48.1% during the 3rd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 253,060 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,632,000 after acquiring an additional 82,165 shares during the period. Finally, Golden State Equity Partners lifted its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 36,821 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 1,365 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. DA Davidson raised shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $15.50 in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, April 8th. UBS Group raised shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.17.

Insider Transactions at Huntington Bancshares

In other news, VP Julie C. Tutkovics sold 15,541 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.68, for a total value of $197,059.88. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 303,455 shares in the company, valued at $3,847,809.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Julie C. Tutkovics sold 15,541 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.68, for a total value of $197,059.88. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 303,455 shares in the company, valued at $3,847,809.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann B. Crane sold 58,000 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.54, for a total transaction of $785,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 192,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,603,024.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 198,189 shares of company stock worth $2,664,978. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Bancshares Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ HBAN opened at $13.58 on Friday. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a one year low of $9.13 and a one year high of $14.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.23, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.11.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.03. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 15.86% and a return on equity of 11.99%. The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Huntington Bancshares Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be issued a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 55.86%.

Huntington Bancshares Profile

(Free Report)

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company offers financial products and services to consumer and business customers, including deposits, lending, payments, mortgage banking, dealer financing, investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance, and other financial products and services.

Recommended Stories

