Handelsbanken Fonder AB Sells 75,644 Shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB cut its position in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report) by 42.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 104,183 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 75,644 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $9,105,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in CoStar Group by 125.4% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 311 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new position in CoStar Group in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in CoStar Group in the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in CoStar Group by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 818 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in CoStar Group by 78.9% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,224 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period. 96.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CSGP has been the subject of several analyst reports. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of CoStar Group in a report on Wednesday. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of CoStar Group in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $96.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $95.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $102.15.

CSGP stock opened at $91.95 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 12.01, a current ratio of 12.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $89.40 and a 200 day moving average of $84.64. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.35 and a 52 week high of $100.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.55 billion, a PE ratio of 125.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 0.84.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The technology company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. CoStar Group had a net margin of 11.64% and a return on equity of 4.97%. The firm had revenue of $640.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $634.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

