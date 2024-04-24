Cwm LLC Boosts Stake in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Cwm LLC grew its stake in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 51,913 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 326 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $4,491,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in OMC. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Omnicom Group during the third quarter worth $25,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 61.6% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 328 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 64.4% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 508 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Omnicom Group during the third quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 116.2% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 601 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.97% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

OMC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. StockNews.com raised shares of Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Macquarie lifted their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Omnicom Group in a report on Thursday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Omnicom Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, March 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Omnicom Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.40.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 507 shares of Omnicom Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.66, for a total value of $43,936.62. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,753 shares in the company, valued at $845,194.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Omnicom Group Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE OMC opened at $94.22 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.78. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $72.20 and a 52-week high of $99.23. The firm has a market cap of $18.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The business services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.04. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.96% and a return on equity of 38.23%. The business had revenue of $4.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 7.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Omnicom Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 8th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.84%.

About Omnicom Group

(Free Report)

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and branding, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

Further Reading

