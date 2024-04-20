Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-two analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eighteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $176.39.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TTWO shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Monday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price objective on the stock. Moffett Nathanson cut shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $169.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, April 8th.

Get Take-Two Interactive Software alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Take-Two Interactive Software

Take-Two Interactive Software Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of TTWO opened at $140.60 on Friday. Take-Two Interactive Software has a 12 month low of $119.57 and a 12 month high of $171.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $148.57 and its 200-day moving average is $152.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.98 billion, a PE ratio of -16.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.02). Take-Two Interactive Software had a positive return on equity of 3.03% and a negative net margin of 26.90%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Take-Two Interactive Software will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Take-Two Interactive Software

In other news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.72, for a total transaction of $40,487.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 63,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,910,799.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, President Karl Slatoff sold 90,851 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.54, for a total transaction of $13,495,007.54. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 87,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,965,462.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael Sheresky sold 260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.72, for a total transaction of $40,487.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 63,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,910,799.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Take-Two Interactive Software

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 110.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 1,677.8% in the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 485.7% in the fourth quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. 95.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Take-Two Interactive Software Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and Zynga names. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, LA Noire, and Red Dead Redemption names.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.