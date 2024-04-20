Jet.AI (NASDAQ:JTAI) versus flyExclusive (NYSE:FLYX) Head-To-Head Contrast

Jet.AI (NASDAQ:JTAI – Get Free Report) and flyExclusive (NYSE:FLYX – Get Free Report) are both small-cap multi-sector conglomerates companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

5.5% of Jet.AI shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 13.0% of flyExclusive shares are owned by institutional investors. 68.8% of Jet.AI shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 57.1% of flyExclusive shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Jet.AI and flyExclusive’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Jet.AI N/A N/A -85.26% flyExclusive N/A -6.50% 0.74%

Risk and Volatility

Analyst Recommendations

Jet.AI has a beta of 0.5, meaning that its share price is 50% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, flyExclusive has a beta of 0.2, meaning that its share price is 80% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Jet.AI and flyExclusive, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Jet.AI 0 0 0 0 N/A flyExclusive 0 1 0 0 2.00

flyExclusive has a consensus target price of $9.00, indicating a potential upside of 94.38%. Given flyExclusive’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe flyExclusive is more favorable than Jet.AI.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Jet.AI and flyExclusive’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Jet.AI $12.22 million 0.73 -$12.62 million N/A N/A flyExclusive N/A N/A $3.67 million N/A N/A

flyExclusive has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Jet.AI.

About Jet.AI

Jet.AI Inc. primarily engages in the development and operation of private aviation platforms. The company operates CharterGPT, a booking platform that functions as a prospecting and quoting platform to arrange private jet travel with its aircrafts and third-party carriers. It also provides Flight Club API, an aviation software, that enables FAA Part 135 operators to function simultaneously under FAA Part 380 which permits sale of private jet service by the seat instead of by whole aircraft. In addition, the company offers Reroute software, that recycles aircraft waiting to return to base into prospective new charter bookings to destinations within specific distances. Further, it is involved in the aircraft charter, management, and brokerage services. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

About flyExclusive

flyExclusive, Inc. owns and operates private jets in North America, the Caribbean, Central America, South America, and Europe. The company also offers jet charter services; ownership and leaseback programs for aircraft buyers; and aircraft maintenance, repair, interior, and paint services. In addition, it provides jet cards, and interiors and exterior refurbishment services. The company is headquartered in Kinston, North Carolina. flyExclusive, Inc. is a subsidiary of LGM Enterprises, LLC.

