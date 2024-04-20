Critical Survey: Intuitive Machines (LUNR) versus The Competition

Intuitive Machines (NASDAQ:LUNR – Get Free Report) is one of 20 publicly-traded companies in the “Search & navigation equipment” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Intuitive Machines to related businesses based on the strength of its valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, dividends and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Intuitive Machines and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Intuitive Machines 78.98% -2.04% -3.92% Intuitive Machines Competitors -179.13% -24.57% -14.70%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

72.2% of Intuitive Machines shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 56.2% of shares of all “Search & navigation equipment” companies are owned by institutional investors. 78.9% of Intuitive Machines shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 14.5% of shares of all “Search & navigation equipment” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Intuitive Machines 0 0 4 0 3.00 Intuitive Machines Competitors 76 637 728 22 2.48

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Intuitive Machines and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Intuitive Machines presently has a consensus target price of $12.25, indicating a potential upside of 135.58%. As a group, “Search & navigation equipment” companies have a potential upside of 15.30%. Given Intuitive Machines’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Intuitive Machines is more favorable than its rivals.

Risk and Volatility

Intuitive Machines has a beta of 0.23, indicating that its stock price is 77% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Intuitive Machines’ rivals have a beta of 1.05, indicating that their average stock price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Intuitive Machines and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Intuitive Machines $79.52 million $62.80 million 2.11 Intuitive Machines Competitors $5.17 billion $396.06 million 17.03

Intuitive Machines’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Intuitive Machines. Intuitive Machines is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Intuitive Machines beats its rivals on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

About Intuitive Machines

Intuitive Machines, Inc. designs, manufactures, and operates space products and services in the United States. Its space systems and space infrastructure enable scientific and human exploration and utilization of lunar resources to support sustainable human presence on the moon. The company offers lunar access services, such µNova, lunar surface rover services, fixed lunar surface services, lunar orbit delivery services, rideshare delivery services to lunar orbit, as well as content sales and marketing sponsorships; and orbital services, including satellite delivery and rideshare, satellite servicing and refueling, space station servicing, satellite repositioning, and orbital debris removal. It also provides lunar data services, comprising Lunar data network, lunar south pole and far-side coverage, lunar positioning services, data relay, and data storage/caching. In addition, the company offers propulsion systems and navigation systems; engineering services contracts; lunar mobility vehicles, such as rovers and drones; power infrastructure that includes fission surface power; and human habitation systems. It serves its products to the U.S. government, commercial, and international customers. Intuitive Machines, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

