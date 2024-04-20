Castellum (NYSEAMERICAN:CTM) Trading 4.1% Higher

Castellum, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CTM – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 4.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $0.25 and last traded at $0.24. 65,111 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 64% from the average session volume of 182,398 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.23.

Castellum Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $12.78 million, a PE ratio of -0.65 and a beta of -3.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Castellum (NYSEAMERICAN:CTM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $11.09 million during the quarter. Castellum had a negative net margin of 39.34% and a negative return on equity of 60.73%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Castellum

About Castellum

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Castellum by 57.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 83,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 30,506 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Castellum during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in Castellum during the first quarter worth about $43,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Castellum during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Castellum by 44.2% during the third quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 225,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 69,000 shares during the period. 3.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Castellum, Inc provides services in the areas of cybersecurity, information technology, electronic and information warfare, and information operations. Its services include intelligence analysis, software development, software engineering, program management, strategic and mission planning, information assurance, cybersecurity and policy support, data analytics, and model based systems engineering services.

