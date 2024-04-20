Castellum (NYSEAMERICAN:CTM) Trading 4.1% Higher

Castellum, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CTM – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 4.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $0.25 and last traded at $0.24. 65,111 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 64% from the average session volume of 182,398 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.23.
The stock has a market cap of $12.78 million, a PE ratio of -0.65 and a beta of -3.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.
Castellum (NYSEAMERICAN:CTM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $11.09 million during the quarter. Castellum had a negative net margin of 39.34% and a negative return on equity of 60.73%.
Castellum, Inc provides services in the areas of cybersecurity, information technology, electronic and information warfare, and information operations. Its services include intelligence analysis, software development, software engineering, program management, strategic and mission planning, information assurance, cybersecurity and policy support, data analytics, and model based systems engineering services.
