Canaccord Genuity Group Raises Filo Mining (CVE:FIL) Price Target to C$30.00

Filo Mining (CVE:FIL – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$29.00 to C$30.00 in a report published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a speculative buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on FIL. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Filo Mining from C$27.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. National Bankshares set a C$35.00 price target on Filo Mining and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th.

Filo Mining Stock Performance

Shares of FIL stock opened at C$8.97 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of C$1.02 billion and a PE ratio of -46.72. Filo Mining has a 52-week low of C$1.60 and a 52-week high of C$11.97. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$8.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$8.97. The company has a quick ratio of 9.80, a current ratio of 9.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Filo Mining (CVE:FIL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported C($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.21) by C($0.04). On average, equities analysts expect that Filo Mining will post -3.2399998 EPS for the current year.

Filo Mining Company Profile

Filo Mining Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Chile and Argentina. Its flagship property is the Filo del Sol project, a copper, gold, and silver project located along the border of Region III, Chile and San Juan Province, Argentina.

