AbraSilver Resource (OTC:ABBRF) Trading 3.7% Higher

AbraSilver Resource Corp. (OTC:ABBRF – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 3.7% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $0.28 and last traded at $0.28. 601,679 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 16% from the average session volume of 519,221 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.27.

AbraSilver Resource Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.23.

About AbraSilver Resource

AbraSilver Resource Corp. operates as an exploration company in Argentina, Chile, and Canada. It primarily explores for silver, gold, and copper. It holds interest in the Diablillos property located in the Salta province of northwestern Argentina; and the Aguas Perdidas project located in Chubut Province, Argentina.

