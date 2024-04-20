888 (LON:888) Receives Buy Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of 888 (LON:888 – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 130 ($1.62) target price on the stock.
888 Stock Performance
Shares of 888 stock opened at GBX 83.65 ($1.04) on Wednesday. 888 has a 12 month low of GBX 67.25 ($0.84) and a 12 month high of GBX 133.90 ($1.67). The stock has a market capitalization of £375.68 million, a P/E ratio of -643.46, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,188.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 86.55 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 85.32.
About 888
