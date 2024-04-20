888 (LON:888) Receives Buy Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of 888 (LON:888 – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 130 ($1.62) target price on the stock.

888 Stock Performance

Shares of 888 stock opened at GBX 83.65 ($1.04) on Wednesday. 888 has a 12 month low of GBX 67.25 ($0.84) and a 12 month high of GBX 133.90 ($1.67). The stock has a market capitalization of £375.68 million, a P/E ratio of -643.46, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,188.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 86.55 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 85.32.

About 888

888 Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online betting and gaming products and solutions in the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, and internationally. It operates through three segments Retail, UK Online, and International. The company engages in the operation of gaming machines; and sports betting, casino, poker, and other gaming products, as well as offers telephone betting services.

