Vontobel Holding Ltd. Has $3.44 Million Stock Holdings in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. reduced its holdings in shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Free Report) by 18.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 119,172 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 27,235 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in JD.com were worth $3,443,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in JD.com in the first quarter valued at about $81,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of JD.com by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 7,776 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $450,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125 shares in the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JD.com in the 1st quarter worth approximately $340,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in JD.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $307,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in JD.com by 155.4% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,513,562 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $87,590,000 after purchasing an additional 920,886 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.98% of the company’s stock.

JD.com Stock Up 1.2 %

JD.com stock opened at $25.46 on Friday. JD.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.82 and a fifty-two week high of $41.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.95, a PEG ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 0.54. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.90.

JD.com Announces Dividend

JD.com ( NASDAQ:JD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The information services provider reported $5.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $4.74. JD.com had a net margin of 2.22% and a return on equity of 10.87%. The company had revenue of $306.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.21 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that JD.com, Inc. will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be given a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. JD.com’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.74%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

JD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on JD.com from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of JD.com from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of JD.com from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of JD.com in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Nomura lowered their price target on shares of JD.com from $36.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, April 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.67.

About JD.com

JD.com, Inc provides supply chain-based technologies and services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, industrial products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

