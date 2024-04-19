Talen Energy Co. (OTCMKTS:TLNE) Forecasted to Post FY2025 Earnings of $1.63 Per Share

Talen Energy Co. (OTCMKTS:TLNE – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Seaport Res Ptn upped their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Talen Energy in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, April 14th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst A. Storozynski now anticipates that the company will earn $1.63 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.04. The consensus estimate for Talen Energy’s current full-year earnings is $2.08 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Talen Energy’s FY2026 earnings at $3.80 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $5.13 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on TLNE. BWS Financial increased their price target on shares of Talen Energy from $96.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Talen Energy in a research report on Friday, February 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock.

OTCMKTS:TLNE opened at $93.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $83.60. Talen Energy has a 1-year low of $44.50 and a 1-year high of $98.99.

Talen Energy (OTCMKTS:TLNE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.34. The company had revenue of $527.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $507.00 million.

Talen Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a power generation and infrastructure company in the United States. The company operates in two segments: PJM, and ERCOT and WECC. It produces and sells electricity, capacity, and ancillary services. The company also operates nuclear, fossil, solar, gas, and coal power plants, as well as engages in marketing activities.

