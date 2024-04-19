Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) Holdings Trimmed by Avior Wealth Management LLC

Avior Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL – Free Report) by 10.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,199 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 627 shares during the quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Hexcel were worth $383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of HXL. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in Hexcel by 68.1% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 442 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning bought a new position in Hexcel during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Hexcel during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC bought a new position in Hexcel during the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI boosted its position in shares of Hexcel by 110.2% in the 3rd quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 641 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HXL opened at $61.40 on Friday. Hexcel Co. has a one year low of $58.81 and a one year high of $79.08. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $71.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a PE ratio of 49.52, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.23.

Hexcel ( NYSE:HXL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.06). Hexcel had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 5.91%. The firm had revenue of $457.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $474.01 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Hexcel Co. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. This is an increase from Hexcel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Hexcel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.39%.

In other news, insider Thierry Merlot sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.63, for a total transaction of $322,335.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,608,074.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Thierry Merlot sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.63, for a total transaction of $322,335.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,608,074.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Gina Fitzsimons sold 864 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.10, for a total value of $62,294.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $243,337.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $65.00 price target (down previously from $75.00) on shares of Hexcel in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. StockNews.com lowered Hexcel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Hexcel from $90.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial upgraded Hexcel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $62.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Hexcel from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $70.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.93.

Hexcel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets carbon fibers, structural reinforcements, honeycomb structures, resins, and composite materials and parts for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial applications. It operates through two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products.

