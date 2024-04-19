Everence Capital Management Inc. Invests $393,000 in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA)

Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 3,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $393,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. LifePlan Financial LLC purchased a new position in DaVita in the 4th quarter worth about $224,000. Sippican Capital Advisors raised its position in DaVita by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 15,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,636,000 after buying an additional 2,496 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in DaVita in the 4th quarter worth about $346,000. Friedenthal Financial purchased a new position in DaVita in the 4th quarter worth about $713,000. Finally, Helios Capital Management PTE. Ltd. purchased a new position in DaVita in the 4th quarter worth about $796,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.12% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at DaVita

In other DaVita news, insider Kathleen Alyce Waters sold 11,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.73, for a total value of $1,362,438.05. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 81,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,814,986.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider James O. Hearty sold 26,164 shares of DaVita stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.64, for a total transaction of $3,130,260.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,424,384.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Kathleen Alyce Waters sold 11,285 shares of DaVita stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.73, for a total value of $1,362,438.05. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 81,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,814,986.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 134,540 shares of company stock valued at $16,551,071 over the last quarter. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DVA. Barclays began coverage on DaVita in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $133.00 target price for the company. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of DaVita from $113.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. TheStreet raised shares of DaVita from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. StockNews.com lowered shares of DaVita from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of DaVita from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $118.50.

DaVita Stock Performance

DVA stock opened at $126.11 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.65. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $130.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $108.79. DaVita Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.51 and a twelve month high of $141.54. The firm has a market cap of $11.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.04, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.04.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.34. DaVita had a return on equity of 64.42% and a net margin of 5.70%. The business had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that DaVita Inc. will post 9.23 earnings per share for the current year.

DaVita Profile

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure in the United States. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also offers outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; operates clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

