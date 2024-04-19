Analysts Issue Forecasts for The Estée Lauder Companies Inc.’s FY2025 Earnings (NYSE:EL)

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) – DA Davidson lifted their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Estée Lauder Companies in a research report issued on Tuesday, April 16th. DA Davidson analyst L. Weiser now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $4.23 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $4.02. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating and a $191.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Estée Lauder Companies’ current full-year earnings is $2.23 per share.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on EL. Raymond James lifted their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Friday, March 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $150.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $115.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Estée Lauder Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $168.00.

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Performance

NYSE:EL opened at $144.81 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $51.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 111.39, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $146.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $138.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Estée Lauder Companies has a 1-year low of $102.22 and a 1-year high of $260.46.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.33. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 9.78% and a net margin of 3.08%. The company had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.19 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Estée Lauder Companies

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Keybank National Association OH grew its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 4,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 517.6% during the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 46,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,820,000 after buying an additional 39,082 shares during the period. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd lifted its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 221.9% during the 3rd quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 62,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,075,000 after buying an additional 43,280 shares during the period. YCG LLC lifted its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. YCG LLC now owns 178,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,068,000 after buying an additional 9,619 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 37.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,411,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,776,000 after buying an additional 381,860 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.15% of the company’s stock.

Estée Lauder Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 203.08%.

Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

